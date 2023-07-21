First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Price Performance

FCT traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 30,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,050. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.