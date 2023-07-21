First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.89

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.89 and last traded at $29.88, with a volume of 246785 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.73.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.52.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.2077 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.
About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
