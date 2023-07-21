First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.89

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.89 and last traded at $29.88, with a volume of 246785 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.73.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.52.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.2077 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.