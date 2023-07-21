First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Short Interest Down 16.2% in June

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 599,100 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the June 15th total of 714,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:FWRG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.68. 209,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,886. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26. First Watch Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 99.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $211.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.34 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Watch Restaurant Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director David Paresky sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $49,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,539,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,143,253.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 7,475,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,915,750 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FWRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

