Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

NASDAQ FISV opened at $129.38 on Tuesday. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $81.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Fiserv by 280.8% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

