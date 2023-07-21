Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of Pool worth $69,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Pool by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,148,000 after buying an additional 139,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pool by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,021,000 after buying an additional 462,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,324,000 after purchasing an additional 21,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Pool by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 689,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,486,000 after purchasing an additional 136,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on POOL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pool Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL opened at $361.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.98. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $423.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.15.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by ($0.12). Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

