Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 42,156 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 838,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,156 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $77,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 102,209.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Novartis by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,409,000 after buying an additional 2,498,355 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $55,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after buying an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 872.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 619,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,240,000 after buying an additional 556,154 shares in the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. HSBC began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $105.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $222.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.23.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

