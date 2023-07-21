Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Short Interest Update

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,510,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the June 15th total of 68,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FSR. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Fisker from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fisker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Get Fisker alerts:

Fisker Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of FSR stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,652,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,144,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.34. Fisker has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $11.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 103,404.73% and a negative return on equity of 103.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1550.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fisker will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fisker by 270.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Fisker by 11.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fisker in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fisker by 232.8% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 52,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 36,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fisker by 7.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 514,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 35,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.47% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.