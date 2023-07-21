Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Sells $16,200.00 in Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $16,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 974,950 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,838. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Five Point Trading Up 12.1 %

FPH stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 361,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,474. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $4.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Five Point alerts:

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Five Point had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Five Point

Five Point Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPH. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Five Point by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,483,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 133,619 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Five Point by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 547,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 242,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Five Point during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Robotti Robert increased its holdings in Five Point by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 58,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Five Point by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,789,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after buying an additional 164,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development and medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.