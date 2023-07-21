Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Sells $16,200.00 in Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $16,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 974,950 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,838. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Five Point Trading Up 12.1 %
FPH stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 361,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,474. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $4.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 1.42.
Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Five Point had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter.
Five Point Company Profile
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development and medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.
