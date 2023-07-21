Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Shares Gap Up to $3.13

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.13, but opened at $3.30. Five Point shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 251,063 shares traded.
Five Point Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $521.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.42.
Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Five Point had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Point
About Five Point
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development and medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.
