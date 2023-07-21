Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Shares Gap Up to $3.13

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.13, but opened at $3.30. Five Point shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 251,063 shares traded.

Five Point Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $521.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.42.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Five Point had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Point

About Five Point

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Point in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Five Point by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 29.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development and medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

