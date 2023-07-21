Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Shares Gap Up to $3.13

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2023

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPHGet Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.13, but opened at $3.30. Five Point shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 251,063 shares traded.

Five Point Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $521.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.42.

Five Point (NYSE:FPHGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Five Point had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Point

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Point in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Five Point by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 29.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Point

(Get Free Report)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development and medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.