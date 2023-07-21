Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the June 15th total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total value of $1,158,189.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,504.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total value of $1,158,189.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,504.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $87,892.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,338.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 279,758 shares of company stock worth $21,107,963. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,209,000 after buying an additional 85,252 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 64.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,855,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,719,000 after buying an additional 1,509,878 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after buying an additional 703,002 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,588,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,441,000 after buying an additional 31,098 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Five9 by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,576,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,288,000 after purchasing an additional 81,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.05 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.87. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $120.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.00.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.82.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

