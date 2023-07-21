Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Raised to $104.00 at KeyCorp

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $81.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.82.

Five9 Trading Down 2.6 %

FIVN opened at $85.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.05 and a beta of 0.77. Five9 has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $120.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.87.

Insider Activity

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,096,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,297,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $658,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 109,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,049,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,096,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,297,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,758 shares of company stock worth $21,107,963 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Five9 by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

