Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PFD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. 15,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,282. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $13.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

