Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE PFD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. 15,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,282. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $13.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79.
Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.