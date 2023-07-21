FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the June 15th total of 69,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

FlexShopper Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ FPAY traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 53,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,805. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a current ratio of 12.51 and a quick ratio of 12.51. FlexShopper has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05.

Get FlexShopper alerts:

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.41 million during the quarter. FlexShopper had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 128.62%. Analysts forecast that FlexShopper will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShopper

FlexShopper Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 1.2% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,296,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FlexShopper by 204.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of FlexShopper in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.