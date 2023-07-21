FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the June 15th total of 69,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
FlexShopper Trading Down 5.0 %
NASDAQ FPAY traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 53,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,805. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a current ratio of 12.51 and a quick ratio of 12.51. FlexShopper has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05.
FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.41 million during the quarter. FlexShopper had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 128.62%. Analysts forecast that FlexShopper will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.
