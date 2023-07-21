Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 98.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 16.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at $1,232,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 172,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 43,136 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 18.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flowers Foods news, insider H Mark Courtney sold 14,272 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $348,094.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,892.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE:FLO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,102. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.40. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 92.00%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Articles

