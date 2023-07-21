Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 625,900 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the June 15th total of 736,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 190,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 29.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 1,007.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FFIC stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.46. 89,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,343. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.65. Flushing Financial has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $23.20.

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $52.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

FFIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Flushing Financial from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

