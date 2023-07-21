Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Trading Down 4.4% Following Insider Selling

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.4% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $32.03 and last traded at $32.03. Approximately 584,668 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 997,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.51.

Specifically, CTO David R. King sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $141,478.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 454,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,888,747.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Flywire news, CTO David R. King sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $141,478.75. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 454,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,888,747.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Enrique T. Salem sold 2,850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $84,103,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,795,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,551,899.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,531,266 shares of company stock valued at $135,688,918. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flywire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.55.

Flywire Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -106.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.69 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. Analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Flywire by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Flywire by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

