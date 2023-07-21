FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Plans $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

FMC has increased its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. FMC has a payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FMC to earn $7.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

NYSE:FMC traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.16. 1,150,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,199. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.08. FMC has a 52-week low of $88.77 and a 52-week high of $134.38. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas purchased 4,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,366.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in FMC by 964.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $144.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $147.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.38.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

