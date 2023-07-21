Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Foran Mining Co. (OTC:FMCXF – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.81 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 2,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 25,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMCXF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.65 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Foran Mining alerts:

Foran Mining Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57.

Foran Mining Company Profile

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.