Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 32,772 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 291,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 92,651 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,259 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 575,064 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 27,713,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,366,441. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on F. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.18.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

