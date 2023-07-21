Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 159.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,055 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 12,333 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,291 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,989 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. 35.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Forestar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Forestar Group Stock Up 5.7 %

FOR stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. Forestar Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. Forestar Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $301.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $40,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,267 shares in the company, valued at $146,212.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

