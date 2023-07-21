Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) Trading Down 0.8%

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.61. 5,430 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 22,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.
Forian Stock Up 2.2 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.91.
Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter.
Forian Company Profile
Forian Inc provides software and information solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize and measure the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its life science and healthcare customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.
