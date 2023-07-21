Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) Trading Down 0.8%

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.61. 5,430 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 22,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

Forian Stock Up 2.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Forian Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Forian by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 26,435 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forian in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forian in the second quarter valued at about $846,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forian in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forian in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

Forian Inc provides software and information solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize and measure the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its life science and healthcare customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.

Featured Articles

