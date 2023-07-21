Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Short Interest Update

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,693,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the June 15th total of 13,985,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,771.9 days.

Fortescue Metals Group Price Performance

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group stock remained flat at $15.35 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,939. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.