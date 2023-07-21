Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Lowered to C$231.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$240.00 to C$231.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$222.00 to C$226.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$204.00 to C$222.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$245.00 to C$258.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$223.00 to C$217.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Shares of FNV stock opened at C$193.32 on Monday. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of C$151.08 and a 12 month high of C$217.70. The stock has a market cap of C$37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 28.75, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$193.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$194.41.

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.96% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of C$373.64 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 4.8639113 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.461 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

