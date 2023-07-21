Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 264,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the June 15th total of 239,300 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 83,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Covey

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,865,000 after buying an additional 21,427 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47,155 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 439,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,927,000 after purchasing an additional 77,628 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 337,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 49,210 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,964,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Franklin Covey to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Franklin Covey from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.33.

Franklin Covey Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:FC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.96. 43,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $54.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $71.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

