Friedenthal Financial Buys Shares of 11,826 Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,459,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,982,000 after purchasing an additional 68,727 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,323,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,655,000 after purchasing an additional 22,185 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 1,165,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,947,000 after purchasing an additional 61,760 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,260,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 273,528 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PHB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.60. 884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,766. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average is $17.39.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

