Friedenthal Financial Makes New $666,000 Investment in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 176.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 71,628 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.92 per share, with a total value of $923,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,012,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,148,293.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 224.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSA. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.