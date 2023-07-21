Friedenthal Financial Makes New $676,000 Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 179.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Zelman & Associates raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,769,434.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,769,434.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLDR opened at $139.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.57 and a 200-day moving average of $103.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $149.21.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

