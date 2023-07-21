Friedenthal Financial Makes New $694,000 Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 229.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $6,358,572.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 629,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,946,172.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $6,358,572.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 629,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,946,172.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $1,546,007.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,327,250 shares in the company, valued at $30,778,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,250,543 shares of company stock worth $31,726,951 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.
DKNG stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.79. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67.
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $769.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.62 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
