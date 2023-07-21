Friedenthal Financial Purchases Shares of 14,201 CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 452.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 99.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CubeSmart

In other CubeSmart news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $1,951,172.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,780,803.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $1,951,172.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,780,803.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $675,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,495.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,485 shares of company stock worth $3,391,277 in the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CubeSmart Stock Up 0.5 %

CUBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $44.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.57. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $51.08.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 126.45%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.