Friedenthal Financial Sells 4,021 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Friedenthal Financial cut its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,021 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 127,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

nVent Electric Price Performance

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $138,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,715.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $138,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,715.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $98,380.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,852.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 27,293 shares of company stock worth $1,247,474. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.96. 40,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,142. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.16. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.34.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

