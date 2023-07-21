Friedenthal Financial Takes $688,000 Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,552 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLF opened at $16.42 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ralph S. Michael III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 171,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,726.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ralph S. Michael III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 171,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 237,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,695.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,875,531. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

