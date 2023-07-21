FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $117.31

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 117.31 ($1.53) and traded as low as GBX 116.50 ($1.52). FRP Advisory Group shares last traded at GBX 121 ($1.58), with a volume of 605,051 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on FRP Advisory Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 117.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 124.49. The firm has a market cap of £301.77 million, a PE ratio of 2,401.00 and a beta of 0.38.

About FRP Advisory Group

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

