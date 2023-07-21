Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW) Short Interest Up 12.8% in June

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the June 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fusion Fuel Green stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Free Report) by 5,800.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 885,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870,000 shares during the quarter. Fusion Fuel Green accounts for approximately 1.8% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Fusion Fuel Green were worth $46,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Fusion Fuel Green stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,670. Fusion Fuel Green has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their green hydrogen plants. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments.

