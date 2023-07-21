FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,100 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the June 15th total of 154,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Insider Activity at FVCBankcorp

In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 6,103 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $62,738.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,093 shares in the company, valued at $216,836.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 6,103 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $62,738.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,836.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 6,104 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $63,969.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,054.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,505 shares of company stock worth $286,371 over the last ninety days. 15.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FVCBankcorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new position in FVCBankcorp in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 25.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 25.0% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. 39.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FVCBankcorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Separately, TheStreet lowered FVCBankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

FVCB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.47. 22,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,472. FVCBankcorp has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.26.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

