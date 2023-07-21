FY2024 EPS Estimates for Roper Technologies, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Roper Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $16.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $16.82. The consensus estimate for Roper Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $16.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.64 EPS.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ROP. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.83.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

ROP opened at $481.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $463.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.97. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $486.46.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,551,004,000 after acquiring an additional 186,079,431 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,958,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,091,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $245,541,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.