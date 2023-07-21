Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Trading 7% Higher

Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 92,510 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 62,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Galantas Gold Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$34.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.54, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Galantas Gold Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Galantas Gold

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and lead deposits. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers; and the Gairloch project that covering an area of 217 square kilometers located in the Gairloch Schist Belt.

