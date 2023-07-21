Galera Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:GRTX)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Galera Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, July 17th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Pachaiyappan forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Galera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.00) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Galera Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Galera Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

GRTX opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.77. Galera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $3.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Galera Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 90.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

