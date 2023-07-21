GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Stock Down 7.3 %

NYSE GLOP opened at $8.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $432.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.35. GasLog Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 29.49%. The company had revenue of $99.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GasLog Partners will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GasLog Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GasLog Partners

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $3.28 per share. This is a positive change from GasLog Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $13.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 164.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.26%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 12.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers provides LNG transportation services worldwide. As of February 28, 2023, it operated a fleet of 14 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Further Reading

