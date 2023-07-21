GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the June 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GATX. StockNews.com raised GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX Stock Performance

NYSE:GATX traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $131.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,421. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.05. GATX has a one year low of $84.96 and a one year high of $132.90.

GATX Announces Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.98 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 12.16%. Research analysts predict that GATX will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Transactions at GATX

In other GATX news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $323,518.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,649 shares in the company, valued at $578,475.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GATX news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,000 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $120,610.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,805.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $323,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,475.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,414,832 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GATX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GATX. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of GATX by 28.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of GATX by 10.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of GATX by 12.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GATX by 372.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About GATX

(Get Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.