Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 13,808 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 656,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Gaucho Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Gaucho Group alerts:

Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($3.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaucho Group had a negative net margin of 1,335.47% and a negative return on equity of 142.67%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaucho Group

Gaucho Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gaucho Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:VINO Free Report ) by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,831 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 11.47% of Gaucho Group worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company owns and operates boutique hotel, hospitality, and luxury vineyard property market; a resort and winery property, 9-hole golf course, tennis courts, dining, and a hotel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gaucho Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaucho Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.