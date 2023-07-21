Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 13,808 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 656,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($3.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaucho Group had a negative net margin of 1,335.47% and a negative return on equity of 142.67%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter.
Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company owns and operates boutique hotel, hospitality, and luxury vineyard property market; a resort and winery property, 9-hole golf course, tennis courts, dining, and a hotel.
