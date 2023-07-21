Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.97

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.97 and last traded at $46.49, with a volume of 121329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.03.

Gemini Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.49 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.28.

Get Gemini Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gemini Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 2,850.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 339,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 42.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 762,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 225,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $276,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 43,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.