GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) Shares Gap Up to $18.88

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.88, but opened at $19.39. GEN Restaurant Group shares last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 9,828 shares changing hands.

GEN Restaurant Group Stock Performance

GEN Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GEN Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEN Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.