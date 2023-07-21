GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) Shares Gap Up to $18.88

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.88, but opened at $19.39. GEN Restaurant Group shares last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 9,828 shares changing hands.
GEN Restaurant Group Stock Performance
GEN Restaurant Group Company Profile
GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GEN Restaurant Group
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
- Joby Downgraded: Is This The Buying Opportunity We’ve Wanted?
- Is Samsara Poised To Reach New All-Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for GEN Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEN Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.