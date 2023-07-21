General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $23,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,908,000 after buying an additional 72,120 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.63.

GE opened at $111.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $112.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.17%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

