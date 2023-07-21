General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Holdings Raised by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in General Mills by 15.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $76.40 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.16 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays upped their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

