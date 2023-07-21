General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $14,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in General Mills by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 66,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in General Mills by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 33,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $76.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.96. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.16 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.24.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,607 shares of company stock worth $2,297,897 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Argus raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

