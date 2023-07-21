General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Increased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in General Mills by 47.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of General Mills by 6.2% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

GIS opened at $76.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.96. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.24. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.16 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

