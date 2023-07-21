Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Short Interest Up 9.3% in June

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the June 15th total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Genetron Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Genetron stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,332. The company has a market capitalization of $88.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99. Genetron has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $1.31.

Get Genetron alerts:

Institutional Trading of Genetron

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTH. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Genetron during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Genetron during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genetron by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 185,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 25,719 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genetron by 18.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 23,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Genetron by 25.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 29,348 shares during the period. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genetron Company Profile

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology platform company, focuses on cancer management by utilizing technologies in molecular biology and data science in the People's Republic of China. It offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early screening services through laboratory developed tests services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.