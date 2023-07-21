GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) Short Interest Update

GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

GenSight Biologics Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GSGTF opened at $0.76 on Friday. GenSight Biologics has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Chardan Capital downgraded shares of GenSight Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

About GenSight Biologics

GenSight Biologics SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for mitochondrial and neurodegenerative diseases of the eye and central nervous system. The company develops its products through gene therapy-based mitochondrial targeting sequence and optogenetics technology platforms.

