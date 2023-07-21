Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Short Interest Update

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,460,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the June 15th total of 8,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Gerdau Stock Performance

GGB opened at $5.70 on Friday. Gerdau has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Gerdau had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gerdau will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.101 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous — dividend of $0.02. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gerdau from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gerdau

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Gerdau in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,889,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Gerdau by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,261,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,323,000 after purchasing an additional 871,743 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Gerdau by 1,180.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,283,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402,297 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gerdau by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,215,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,615,000 after purchasing an additional 196,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gerdau in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

See Also

