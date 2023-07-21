Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) PT Raised to $80.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glaukos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Glaukos Stock Performance

NYSE:GKOS opened at $76.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.92. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $80.28. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 48.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $701,702.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,552,353.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $701,702.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,552,353.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 42,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $3,298,035.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,438,716.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,506 shares of company stock worth $12,965,520 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading

